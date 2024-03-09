Gujarat: Auto Driver Arrested For Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl In Surat

Accused - Akhtar Raza Muniyar |

In a shocking incident, an auto rickshaw driver was arrested by the Surat police for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, whom he used to ferry to and from school. The accused, identified as Akhtar Raza Muniyar (42), was caught on camera by a woman who witnessed the crime and alerted the girl’s mother.

Details of case

The incident took place in the Sagrampura area of Surat, where the accused lives. He was hired by the girl’s parents to drop their daughter to school and bring her back home. However, he used to stop the rickshaw for 8-10 minutes near his residence and molest the girl, threatening to burn her if she told anyone.

The woman, who saw the accused abusing the girl, recorded a video on her phone and informed a student living in the girl’s building. The student then accompanied the woman to the girl’s house and showed the video to her mother. The mother was shocked and confronted the girl, who confirmed the ordeal. She then lodged a complaint with the Athwa police station.

Accused arrested under POCSO

The police arrested the accused and booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The police also seized his phone and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. The accused confessed to the police that he used to watch porn videos on his phone and then act on his impulses with the girl. He also admitted that he had molested another girl in the past.

Read Also Mumbai: POCSO Court Grants Couple 10 Years In Jail For Pushing Runaway Girl Into Flesh Trade

The police suspect that the accused may have targeted more children and are investigating the matter. They have appealed to the parents of the children who travel by auto rickshaws or private vans to be vigilant and ensure their safety. They have also asked the public to report any such incidents to the police or the child helpline number 1098.