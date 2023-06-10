Gujarat ATS Foils ISIS Module in Porbandar; 4 Arrested |

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police has successfully busted an ISIS module in the coastal town of Porbandar. According to a report in Desh Gujarat News, four individuals, including a woman named Sumera from Surat, have been apprehended, while efforts are underway to capture one more suspect.

Links to ISIS and Escape Plans

Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were part of the ISIS terror module. Over the past year, they had been in contact with each other, planning their escape to join the extremist organisation. Their radicalization occurred under the influence of handlers located across the border in Pakistan.

Ongoing Operation and Leadership

Led by DIG Deepan Bhadran and SP Sunil Joshi, the operation has been ongoing since its initiation. The ATS had been closely monitoring the activities of the suspects, meticulously tracking their movements.

More details are awaited.

Read Also Gujarat: Congress Veteran Shaktisinh Gohil Appointed State President