Gujarat ATS Arrest Controversial Police Inspector Taral Bhatt In Multi-Million Bribe & Extortion Cases | MELVYN THOMAS

In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of controversial police inspector Taral Bhatt. The arrest, which took place in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, marks a crucial turning point in the largest-ever Junagadh bribe and extortion cases. Bhatt, the alleged mastermind behind the operation, had been on the run, evading authorities since the registration of the case on January 26.

Web of corruption and misconduct within the police force

Taral Bhatt's arrest sheds light on the intricate web of corruption and misconduct within the police force. The Junagadh bribe and extortion case involved three police officers, including Bhatt, who were accused of demanding a staggering Rs. 25 lakh from a Kerala businessman. The ATS, acting on intelligence, raided a residence linked to Bhatt in Ahmedabad on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the law enforcement community.

Bhatt, a former police inspector with a history of controversy, had strategically gone underground after the FIR was filed against him and two other officers. The allegations revolved around their attempt to extort money by freezing the businessman's bank account, using fabricated claims of suspicious transactions. The ATS believes that Bhatt's arrest could potentially unravel deeper connections and expose the extent of the corruption network.

Shivam Residency in Ahmedabad raided on Thursday

The Thursday raid at Shivam Residency in Ahmedabad, registered under Bhatt's father's name, did not result in immediate arrests. However, sources suggest that the evidence gathered during the operation may lead to critical breakthroughs. Notably, Bhatt's alleged involvement in a hookah bar meeting with bookies, as documented in a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) report, adds another layer of suspicion to his activities.

While Taral Bhatt faces the legal consequences of his actions, the ATS is actively pursuing the other accused officers, PI A.M. Gohil and ASI Deepak Jani, who remain at large. Bhatt, anticipating legal troubles, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Junagadh District and Sessions court, with the hearing scheduled for February 6.

Bhatt link to Ahmedabad Madhupura cricket betting scandal

Adding complexity to the case, a potential link between Bhatt and the Ahmedabad Madhupura cricket betting scandal has surfaced. ATS investigations reveal that Bhatt allegedly acquired information about more than 1,000 bank accounts involved in the Rs. 2,500 crore betting racket, even after the case had been transferred to another agency. This raises questions about Bhatt's motives and potential involvement in financial irregularities beyond the initial extortion charges.