Gujarat: Amul hikes milk prices as turnover tops ₹72,000 Cr; check new prices

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Saturday effected a hike of ₹2 a litre on Amul milk prices across Gujarat on a day it reported a cumulative turnover of over ₹72,000 crore of Amul and all its member cooperative unions.

It is the first hike in milk prices in the state after the Gujarat Assembly election in December 2022. However, it is the third hike in six months across the country though in the two previous hikes Gujarat was exempted ahead of the December poll.

Hike imposed on Amul milk products

Sources said the price hike has been imposed following a rise in fodder and transport costs. With this, the price of Amul buffalo milk has risen to ₹68 a litre, while the price of Amul Gold is now ₹64 a litre and Amul Shakti is ₹58 a litre. The price of Amul cow milk is ₹54 a litre now, Amul Tazaa is ₹52 per litre and Amul T-special will be priced at ₹60 a litre.

Commission not increased on milk pouches

Surprisingly, retailers of Amul milk in Gujarat told the Free Press Journal in Ahmedabad the GCMMF had not increased its commission on the sale of fresh milk pouches, which come in 500 ml packets.

The GCMMF said on Saturday the provisional turnover of Amul dairy products rose to ₹55,055 crore in FY 2022-23 as on March 31, 2023. The Federation stated the turnover growth of 18.5% was owing to increasing demand for branded consumer products.

Provisional turnover including all member union crossed ₹72,000 crore

“Our fresh products grew by 21% with a contribution of 50% to the GCMMF turnover and ice-cream range grew by 41% while our consumer products have registered a growth of 23% YOY with products such as cheese, butter, UHT Milk, milk Beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi having grown at 20-40,” a statement said.

Meanwhile, the provisional turnover of the group, including all its member unions, has crossed ₹72,000 crore. “With a focus of increasing our distribution across top 400 towns in terms of population, GCMMF is increasing its network of 82 branches and warehouse infrastructure to more than 100 in 2023-24 while also increasing the distributors and retail universe in these towns.

GMMF in 8th position among top 20 dairy companies globally

The 18-member unions of GCMMF with farmer member strength of more than 36 lakhs across 18,600 villages of Gujarat are procuring on average 270 lakhs litres of milk per day. To meet milk and milk products demand in major metros of India, the member unions of GCMMF have set up a network of 98 dairy plants.

GCMMF ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in world in terms of milk processing as per International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN) and Amul is also the strongest dairy brand as per Brand Finance 2022 report, UK and as well as annually distributes 2,000 crores packs of products across India, according to the Federation.