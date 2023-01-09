RS Sodhi replaced as Amul MD by Jayen Mehta after heading dairy giant for 13 years

Jayen Mehta (L) has replaced RS Sodhi (R) |

RS Sodhi relieved from the post of Managing Director at dairy cooperative Amul after being given extensions over the past four years. He has been replaced by COO Jayen Mehta, who has taken over as the interim MD for the company.

Sodhi had led the dairy major for the past 13 years, before the decision to remove him was taken at a board meeting. It had posted a total group revenue of Rs 61,000 crore in FY22, and controls a massive 85 per cent market share in the Indian butter market. While dominating the dairy market in India, Amul has recently scaled up its chocolate portfolio, and has a 10 per cent share of that market.