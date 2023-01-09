Jayen Mehta, the new Amul MD who'll watch over the taste of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Former Amul COO, Jayen Mehta has replaced RS Sodhi to become the dairy cooperative's interim MD.
Mehta has been with Amul for 31 years, and had been promoted to the post of COO last year in February.
He was a gold medalist from Sardar Patel University, and also attended Anand's Institute of Rural Management like Sodhi.
Before becoming COO, Mehta served as the Chief General Manager at Amul.
He was also incharge MD for Amul, Anand, and a nominee for the boards of milk unions in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Panchmahal and Valsad.