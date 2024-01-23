Gujarat: 'After 5 Years, Indian Criminal Justice System Will Be Best In World,' Claims Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: During a one-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared an ambitious vision, asserting that the Indian criminal justice system would be the best in the world within five years.

Shah attributed this impending transformation to three significant changes implemented by the Modi government in the last five years – the New Education Policy, the elevation of Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU) to a national level, and the introduction of three new laws replacing the existing criminal legislation.

Presiding over the 44th All India Criminology conference on Behavioural Science at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Shah inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics at NFSU.

"The first change is the New Education Policy, rooted in the traditional Indian teaching methods. The second is the expansion of GFSU to NFSU. After 150 years, we brought in three new criminal reforms. Collectively, these changes will usher in a transformational shift in the country," Shah stated.

The only way to make justice available, accessible and affordable for all is the use of technology. The new criminal justice system envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji imbibes state-of-the-art forensic science technology in investigation, prosecution and final justice delivery.… pic.twitter.com/lsXXGDd3u2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2024

He added, "After five years, the Indian Criminal Justice system will be the best in the world. More than 9,000 scientific officers will be available to the country."

Highlighting the role of forensic science in societal service, Shah emphasised its integration into investigation, prosecution, judiciary processes, and education. He noted that the ongoing conference would contribute valuable insights to the criminal justice system, promoting preventive, predictive, and protective policing, leading to a substantial reduction in crime.

Later in the day, Shah was scheduled to participate in the Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav of Adinath Digambar Jin Bimb Jain Temple in Songadh, Bhavnagar. At 9 pm, he is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Shri Ram Mandir in Ranip, Ahmedabad.