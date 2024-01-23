Rajasthan: BJP Initiates SIT Probe Into Question Paper Leak Cases

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | File

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which returned to power on the issue of question paper leak cases during the Congress government, has initiated a probe into seven government recruitment. The government in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly informed about this on Tuesday.

Regarding the request for a CBI investigation in these cases, the government stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has commenced the investigation, and the decision for a CBI probe will be made after the SIT report, if necessary.

Rashtriya Loktantratmak Party (RLP) MLA Hanuman Beniwal had raised questions about question paper leak issues. In response, Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar mentioned that due to the increasing incidents related to question paper leaks in various examinations in the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma formed a Special Investigation Team the day after taking the oath.

This team is investigating paper leak cases that surfaced in seven recruitment examinations conducted during the previous government, including Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021, CHO Recruitment Exam 2020, Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022, REET Recruitment Exam 2021, Junior Engineer (Degree) Recruitment Exam 2020, and High Court Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020.

The minister stated that from January 1, 2014, to date, 615 persons have been arrested in 33 cases of question paper leaks registered in the state. Challan has been presented in 32 cases, while investigation is ongoing in 1 case.

RLP MLA Hanuman Beniwal raised the demand for a CBI investigation in these cases, mentioning that the Bharatiya Janata Party had also demanded this while in opposition. In response, the minister stated that the government constituted the SIT a month ago to probe the cases. The decision to hand over the cases to the CBI would be made based on the SIT report, if required.