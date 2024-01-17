Gujarat Accident: 3 Members Of Same Family Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Coal-Laden Dumper Near Rajkot |

Gujarat: Three persons died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling collided with the rear portion of a coal-laden dumper truck on the Mooli-Sarla road in Surendranagar district.

The deceased, identified as Karamsinh Dabhi, Panchuben Dabhi, and Mahesh Dabhi, all residents of Morbi, tragically lost their lives in the accident. A six-year-old boy miraculously escaped, while another occupant sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Rajkot.

The ill-fated journey unfolded as the family, hailing from Morbi, was en route to Surendranagar. The collision occurred during the night hours, shrouding the Mooli-Sarla road in sorrow. The driver of the car reportedly failed to spot the reflector light on the rear of the speeding dumper truck loaded with coal.

The three deceased were residents of Lakdada in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district, and their untimely demise has cast a pall of grief over the community. The injured person, battling critical injuries, adds to the somber aftermath of the tragic incident.

Illegal Mining Menace Increasing In The Vicinity

Sources reveal that the increasing menace of vehicles carrying illegally stolen coal from nearby mines has become a pressing concern for the administration. The incident sheds light on the challenges faced during the night, where the harassment of dumpers engaged in illegal mining activities has risen. Mineral theft is reportedly on the upswing again in Than and Mooli talukas, demanding urgent attention and intervention.

This tragic accident follows another concerning incident on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway, where a car carrying Upleta MLA Dr. Mahendrabhai Padalia and Rajkot District BJP secretary Ravibhai Makadia collided with a buffalo near Limbadi. Fortunately, both individuals escaped with minor injuries, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and safety measures on the roads.