Gujarat: 8 people, including 2 children, killed after being run over by truck in Amreli district

In a tragic accident, a speeding truck that was modified to include a crane, ran over a cluster of shanties in the wee hours of Monday when the people were fast asleep killing eight people, including two children, on the spot while five others were hospitalized in Gujarat’s Amreli district. Two of them were said to be critical.

Those killed were from the nomadic Maldhari tribe living on pavements and roadsides. The truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Pujaben Solanki (8), Lakshmiben Solanki (30), Shukanben Solanki (13), Hemrajbhai Solanki (37), Narshibhai Sankhla (60), Navdhanbhai Sankhla (65), Virambhai Rathod (35), and Lalabhai Rathod (20).

Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said the truck driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle and ran into the huts in Badhada village of Amreli district in Saurashtra region around 2.30 am on Monday. Around 10 people were sleeping in the hutments there, he added.

The State government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of each of the deceased, who included two children, aged 8 and 13, and two elderly persons. Two other children suffered serious injuries in the accident.