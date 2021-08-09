Blind Cricket World Cup winner Naresh Tumda forced to do labour work in Gujarat amid pandemic; netizens urge govt to help him

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed have affected many people across India. With lakhs of citizens losing their livelihoods, the country is now trying to get back on its feet but, some are still struggling to come out from the darkest times.

Amongst them is visually-impaired cricketer Naresh Tumda from Gujarat. Naresh Tumda was part of the team that helped India lift the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018. Just three years after the historic victory, Naresh Tumda is now forced to do labour work in Gujarat's Navsari to earn livelihood.

Naresh Tumda was part of the team that defeated Pakistan at Sharjah in the 2018 World Cup final. He had applied for several government jobs, but failed to get a positive response and has now urged the government to give him work. "I earn Rs 250 a day. I urge government to give me job so that I can earn my livelihood," he told news agency ANI.