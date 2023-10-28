Gujarat: 7 Members Of Family, Including 3 Children, Die Of Mass Suicide In Surat; Financial Difficulties Likely Reason Behind Shocking Act

Seven individuals, all part of a furniture businessman's family, were discovered deceased in an apartment in the Palanpur Patiya region of Surat on Saturday morning. This tragic incident involves children aged seven, five, and three years. Authorities suspect that Mahesh Solanki, the businessman, may have poisoned his parents, wife, and children before taking his own life late Friday night. It is believed that his financial difficulties stemmed from borrowers failing to repay the loans he had extended to them.

Neighbours reported foul smell

The Adajan police station, responsible for the flat's jurisdiction, learned of the situation when neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from flat G1 in C2 Shree Siddheshwar complex at Palanpur Patia in Surat. When their attempts to make contact with the occupants went unanswered, concerned residents notified the Surat police control room.

Officers from the Adajan police station quickly arrived at the scene, forcibly entering the main door. Inside, they discovered the lifeless bodies of the seven Solanki family members.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Solanki (35), his wife Rita (32), and their children Disha (7), Kavya (5), and Khushal (3), whose bodies were found in the bedroom. The other two bodies were those of Manish's parents, Kantilal Solanki (65) and Shobhna (60).

Manish originally comes from Savarkundla, situated in the Amreli district. He has been residing in Surat with his family for an extended period. Notably, he possesses four apartments within the same building where he and his family lived.

Borrowers failing to repay loan led to suicides

On Saturday afternoon, the police transported the bodies to the New Civil Hospital. The authorities have initiated the necessary procedures to formally document and investigate the incident as an offense.

Manish had extended loans to multiple individuals, and as the Diwali festival drew near, he requested the repayment of these loans. However, his borrowers failed to fulfill their obligations and offered various excuses to evade repayment. The Adajan police are actively investigating the motives behind his decision to take such an extreme course of action.

