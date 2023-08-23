 MP: Family Threatens Mass Suicide Over Land Dispute In Guna
MP: Family Threatens Mass Suicide Over Land Dispute In Guna

MP: Family Threatens Mass Suicide Over Land Dispute In Guna



FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
MP: Family Threatens Mass Suicide Over Land Dispute In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A family threatened mass suicide over a long-standing dispute over one acre with neighbours during public hearing in Guna on Tuesday Omkar Ahirwar of Bentaghat along with wife and children approached public hearing seeking collector's intervention in resolving the issue and threatened mass suicide if justice was denied to him.

Ahirwar said that he had been cultivating on one acre adjacent to land owned by Ramkumar Raghuvanshi. He claimed that Raghuvanshi along with his accomplices Gajendra, Prahlad, Rajkumar, Shera, Randhir, Rajesh and Pappu Raghuvanshi were harassing his family members by preventing them going to their land.

He alleged that the accused also set the crop on the said land on fire causing financial losses to the family. Claiming that despite repeated applications to authorities concerned, Ahirwar said that no action was taken against the accused. In July, this year Raghuvanshi implicated Ahirwar’s son in a false case.

