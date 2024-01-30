Gujarat: 7 Alleged Leopard Poachers Denied Bail In Dharampur

The leopard poachers in custody | FPJ

Valsad: The Additional Sessions Court in Dharampur has rejected the bail application filed by seven accused arrested for illegally killing leopards and selling their skin and claws in Valsad district.

Judge Ashok Kumar Sharma's decision comes amidst growing concerns about rising leopard poaching incidents in the region.

Who Are The Leopard Poachers?

The accused, identified as Babji Lahnu Patara, Yogesh Jaswantbhai Rathod, Somabhai Kishanbhai Gadde, Ashmanbhai Kishanbhai Gangoda, Hareshbhai Indiabhai Kuvar, Namdev Shivrambhai Kuvar, and Shankarbhai Tulsyabhai Bhusara, were apprehended by the Kaparada forest department in Dikshal village following a tip-off. Forest officials reportedly seized a leopard skin and four claws during the arrest.

Leopard Poaching

According to sources, the department received information about individuals illegally selling leopard parts in the area. Acting swiftly, a team set up surveillance and apprehended the suspects. Investigations revealed they were part of a gang actively targeting leopards in Valsad's forest areas for their skin and claws, fueling anxieties about the declining big cat population.

During the bail hearing, Deputy General of Police (DGP) Anil Tripathi presented strong arguments against releasing the accused, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense and its potential impact on wildlife conservation efforts.

Judge Sharma, after careful consideration, rejected the bail applications, citing the gravity of the crime and the need for further investigation. This development comes as a welcome step for wildlife conservationists battling the illegal wildlife trade.