Gujarat: 6 killed, 20 hospitalised after gas leakage at a company in Surat

Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today," Dr Omkar Chaudhary, the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, told news agency ANI.

According to Times Now, the incident took place at around 4 am on Thursday. The chemical leaked from a tanker parked in the Sachin GIDC area in Gujarat’s Surat.

As per the report, the driver of the tanker was trying to dump the waste in a drain, the chemical came in contact with the air, leading to the disaster.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:32 AM IST