Gujarat: 550 'Yuva Sansad' To Discuss On Uniform Civil Code In Mock Parliament In Gandhinagar

Around 550 youth will gather at the Mahatma Mandir centre on Saturday to be a part of the mock parliament held to discuss topics like the Uniforms Civil Code, Article 370, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security, energy resources and judiciary reforms, informed the Gujarat minister of home, Sports, youth and cultural activities, Harsh Sanghvi.

"Out of the more than 20,800 youth participants across the state, we have selected 550 youth as 'Yuva Sansad', who will be participating in the one day mock parliament held at the Mahatma Mandir the entire day on Saturday. These young aspirational youth will get an opportunity to become legislators on Saturday who are coming from various colleges across the state. These students have researched and have analysed the topics they will be discussing," said Sanghvi.

"The topics include the Uniform Civil Code, the Article 370, AI and cyber security, energy resources and also judiciary reforms. They will also be discussing the implications of the development at Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir temple construction and how it has economically helped the area. The idea of having this mock parliament is a step towards the Viksit Bharat@47 and looking at what the role of a youth should have in the viksit Bharat and when the country is leading towards a 5 trillion economy in the Modi 3.0 version. There will also be discussions on space research and what can be done in the future. This will be the biggest platform for youth," added Sanghvi.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat governor Aacharya Devvrat will also be present in the event," added Sanghvi.