Gujarat: 5 Patients Lose Eyesight After Botched Cataract Surgeries At Trust Hospital In Mandal, Probe On | Representational Image

Five patients are left with permanent vision loss and five remain critically ill after complications arose from cataract surgeries at a trust hospital in Mandal, Gujarat. The incident has sparked outrage and investigations at both the state and judicial levels.

Out of the 20 patients admitted to the M&J Institute of Ophthalmology in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, ten have shown improvement, with two regaining their vision completely and eight exhibiting gradual recovery. However, the remaining five face a bleak future, having suffered extensive infections that have rendered them permanently blind.

Botched surgery causes ''irreversible'' side-effects

"Despite our best efforts, including intensive treatment with antibiotics, injections, and medication, the damage caused by the infections is irreversible," said a senior doctor at the institute.

The tragedy unfolded on January 10 when 29 patients underwent cataract surgery at the Mandal hospital. Just days later, between January 15 and 18, 20 of these patients were rushed to the Ahmedabad institute, complaining of vision loss.

The Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department has wasted no time in forming a nine-member expert committee to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, calling the incident "glaring and deplorable."

"This is a serious matter that demands immediate and thorough investigation," said Justice AS Supehia, part of the bench hearing the case. "We expect a detailed report from the state government on the cause of these complications and the steps taken to ensure such tragedies never happen again."

The Mandal hospital has been put under scrutiny, with its surgical practices and hygiene standards being questioned. The incident has also raised concerns about the quality of healthcare provided in rural areas, particularly in trust-run hospitals.

Read Also Mumbai: Consumer commission grants compensation for botched eye surgery

Families of ill-fated patients are shattered

The families of the affected patients are understandably devastated. "My father trusted this hospital with his eyesight, and now he's lost it forever," said a tearful daughter of one of the patients. "We demand justice and accountability for this negligence."

The investigation into the botched surgeries is ongoing, and the future of the affected patients remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: this tragedy has sparked a necessary conversation about healthcare standards and the need for stricter oversight in rural areas.