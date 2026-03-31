Gujarat: 5 Family Members Die In Surat House Fire Due To Suffocation | File Pic (Representational Image)

A devastating fire in the Limbayat area of Surat claimed the lives of five members of a family on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves across the city. The tragic incident occurred near Mithi Khadi in Bethi Colony, where a residential house was being used for saree-related work and storage. The victims, including four women and a four-year-old child, died due to suffocation after thick smoke rapidly filled the house.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out around 11 am after sparks reportedly flew from an electric switchboard inside the two-storey house. At the time of the incident, a large quantity of sarees and chemically treated foam sheets used for packing were stored in the premises. The foam material quickly generated dense toxic smoke, which spread through the house within minutes and trapped the family members inside.

Residents in the neighbourhood noticed smoke billowing out of the house and immediately alerted the fire brigade. Fire tenders from Mann Darwaza and Dumbhal stations rushed to the spot along with emergency ambulance teams. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after a strenuous rescue operation, but the sight inside left them shaken.

Officials said all five victims were found unconscious due to suffocation and were rushed to SMIMER Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared them dead before primary medical care could begin. Authorities confirmed that the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic fumes rather than burn injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Shehnaz Begum Abdul Kalam Ansari (65), Husna Begum Abdul Kalam Ansari (18), Shabina Ramzan Ali Ansari (28), Khushnuma Abdul Ansari (19), and four-year-old Subhan Ramzan Ali Ansari. The loss of multiple members from the same family has plunged the entire locality into mourning.

Fire officials explained that the presence of flammable materials significantly worsened the situation. “Foam sheets and textiles release highly toxic smoke when exposed to heat. In enclosed spaces, the fumes can become fatal within minutes,” a senior officer said. The narrow lanes of the residential area also made rescue efforts more challenging.

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Neighbours described the incident as terrifying. “We saw thick black smoke coming out and heard cries for help. Everyone tried to assist, but the smoke was too dense to enter the house,” said a local resident. Many gathered outside the residence as the rescue operation continued, with panic and grief spreading throughout the community.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether safety norms were followed. Officials are also examining the electrical wiring and storage of flammable materials inside the house.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns about fire safety in residential areas where small-scale industrial or packing work is carried out. Experts warn that storing chemicals, foam, and textiles in living spaces without proper ventilation and safety systems can lead to catastrophic consequences.