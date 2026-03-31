Techie Jumps To Death From 17th Floor After Husband Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

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Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A techie couple in a live-in relationship died by suicide at an apartment in Kothanur on Monday night.

32-year-old Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta, a software engineer from Telangana’s Siddipet, hanged himself in a room in their apartment on Monday.

His partner, 31-year-old Bibi Shaziya Siraj, also a techie who worked with IBM, found the door to their room locked. When her husband failed to respond to her repeated knocks, she alerted the security guards and neighbours.

According to reports, Reddy was allegedly suffering from depression. A short while later, Shaziya jumped to her death from the 17th floor of the same residential complex.

Reddy also left behind a suicide note stating that no one should be held responsible for his death and explaining his health condition. Both families of the deceased were unaware of their relationship.

Kothanur police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigations are underway.