'Shaadi-Shuda Hai Ye Kaise Maan Le?' Prayagraj OYO Receptionist Questions Couple's Marriage Over Different Surnames; Hotel Responds After Viral Backlash

A disturbing incident at a hotel in Prayagraj has triggered widespread outrage online after a family alleged they were humiliated by hotel staff while trying to rest during a medical emergency. The episode, shared on Instagram, has once again raised questions about moral policing, customer rights, and outdated social attitudes in India’s hospitality sector.

A room booked during a hospital emergency

The controversy began when a woman and her husband booked a room at Hotel O Courtyard Villa, located near a hospital where their relative was admitted. According to the woman’s account, the room was reserved through travel platform Agoda so her mother-in-law could freshen up and rest after long hours spent attending to a hospitalised family member.

For families dealing with medical emergencies, nearby hotels often become temporary shelters, a place to sit, wash up, or sleep for a few hours between stressful hospital visits.

However, what was meant to be a brief moment of relief reportedly turned into an uncomfortable confrontation at the reception.

Reception staff question marriage and family ties

In a video posted by Instagram page roastedbytwo, the woman claimed that the receptionist began questioning the couple’s relationship despite them presenting valid booking details.

She alleged that staff insisted the property was meant “for couples” and doubted their marital status because the husband and wife had different surnames. When they clarified they were legally married, the receptionist reportedly continued questioning them, asking how the hotel could “assume” they were husband and wife.

The situation escalated further when the staff member allegedly refused to recognise the elderly woman accompanying them as the guest’s mother-in-law.

The woman later said the interaction felt humiliating, especially while the family was already under emotional strain due to the medical situation.

Agoda responds, OYO faces backlash

Following the incident, Agoda reportedly issued a refund promptly after hearing the complaint. The family claimed that customer support responses from OYO, which franchises many budget hotels, were slower and required repeated explanations of the incident.

The issue gained traction only after the video crossed nearly one million views online, drawing sharp criticism from social media users.

Soon after, OYO publicly responded in the comments section, stating that discriminatory behaviour is not tolerated and requested booking details to investigate the matter.

Internet reacts

As with most viral controversies, the internet delivered a mix of reactions.

Some users expressed solidarity, sharing similar experiences at hotels where couples were questioned unnecessarily. Others criticised moral policing practices still prevalent in certain establishments.

A few comments turned sarcastic, with users joking about whether guests would soon need to carry marriage certificates for hotel check-ins. Meanwhile, some argued that premium hotels rarely create such situations, highlighting perceived differences in service standards.