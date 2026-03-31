Man Alleges Harassment By RBL Bank Staff In Social Media Post, Threatens Suicide; Delhi Police Intervenes

A man in Delhi alleged harassment by RBL Bank staff in a series of posts on X, claiming he received threatening calls and was driven to consider suicide. The user, identified as Karan Zazoriya, tagged authorities including the Reserve Bank of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

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In his posts, he alleged sustained harassment over the past few weeks and expressed distress over lack of support, stating he was unable to share his situation with his family.

Taking swift cognisance, Delhi Police responded publicly, urging him to remain calm and emphasising that “life is too precious.” The police asked him to share his contact details via direct message and offered to meet and resolve the issue.

The man later questioned whether banks are authorised by the RBI to conduct aggressive follow-ups, continuing his exchange online. There has been no immediate response from RBL Bank on the allegations so far.