Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead After Molten Metal Falls On Them In Steel Factory; Horrific Visuals Surface

A steel factory in Anjar town, situated in Gujarat's Kutch district, witnessed a tragic incident on Sunday where three workers lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries as molten metal overflowed from a furnace and came into contact with them, triggering a fire.

The distressing visuals of the incident emerged on social media, depicting workers scrambling in panic, leaping off the floor to escape the peril, with some individuals engulfed in flames.

Three workers have died after being splashed with boiling molten metal scrap in an industrial accident reported in Kutch district's Budhamore village On Sunday.

More about the incident

The incident took place in the morning as certain workers were loading metal scrap into the furnace. The event transpired when a mechanical malfunction occurred in the steel melting shop (furnance) of Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) in Budhamora village, Anjar taluka. At 3:45 am on Sunday, hot molten steel began to overflow from a container within the shop.

The Budhamora facility of Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) specializes in producing Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars. The manufacturing process is comprehensive, starting with the melting of iron ore into steel in the steel melting shop, followed by casting the molten steel into billets, and eventually processing the billets into TMT bars. Despite attempts to reach out, the company has not provided any comments.

In a similar incident on December 28, two workers lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when hot metal splashed on them from a bucket in the melting shop of Rudra Global Infra Products Limited (RGIPL) in Sihor, located in Bhavnagar district.