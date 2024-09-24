Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station

Officials Arrested | ANI | X

Surat (Gujarat): Three railway employees have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to derail a train near Kim railway station by removing fishplates and keys from a railway track.

The attempted train derailment incident was thwarted on Saturday, the police said.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Three railway employees arrested for conspiring to derail train near Kim railway station on 21st September pic.twitter.com/dXvHOovuVc — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

#WATCH | Hitesh Joysar, SP, Surat Rural says, " On 21st September, an attempt was made to derail train near Kim railway station...16 teams of Police were formed to investigate the case...drone was also used...we spoke to people...NIA, Gujarat ATS and other agencies were also part… pic.twitter.com/cXlVNxd6Cb — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat | Some unknown person opened the fish plate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near Kim railway station after which the train movement was stopped. Soon the train service started on the line: Western railway, Vadodara Division pic.twitter.com/PAf1rMAEDo — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station. However, service was soon restored.

About Another Incident

In a separate incident, nine iron rods were recovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Monday.

Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar, said that a train had to be stopped after multiple iron rods were seen on the Bathinda-Delhi railway tracks early Sunday morning. The rods were recovered at around 3 am.

#WATCH | Bathinda, Punjab: Iron rods were recovered from the Bathinda-Delhi railway track in Bathinda yesterday



"...9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being… pic.twitter.com/2FerTtAqrO — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

According to railway police officials, as soon as the rods were found on the tracks, the railway officials removed them and an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

"In the morning, the RPF had investigated the matter and recovered the rods, after which the matter was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and then an FIR was registered," said Investigating Officer Kumar.

He further said that a total of nine rods had been recovered from the site of the incident.

"Nine iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being done," he added.