Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Mahek Sanjavani From Ahmedabad Girl Becomes Youngest Company Secretary In India

Mahek Sanjavani, a 19-year-old B.com final year student from Ahmedabad, has etched her name in history by becoming the youngest Company Secretary (CS) in the country. She achieved this remarkable feat by cracking one of the toughest professional exams in India at the young age of 19.9 years, surpassing the previous record of 19 years and 11 months.

Mahek's journey to becoming the youngest CS is a testament to her dedication and perseverance. In 2021, she passed her Class 12 Commerce exam with a commendable 72 per cent, following her 74 per cent score in Class 10. After completing her schooling, she pursued a BCom degree at JG College while simultaneously setting her sights on becoming a CS.

Mahek's commitment shone through as she cleared all the CS exams in a single attempt. She started by scoring 138 out of 200 in the CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) held in November 2021. This was followed by the second-level executive exam in December 2022, where she secured an impressive 471 marks out of 800, securing the All India Rank 3 position. Finally, in December 2023, she appeared for the CS Professional exam, the results of which were declared on February 25th, 2024. In this exam, she scored 450 out of 900 marks.

Speaking about her achievement, Mahek said, "I was battling illness during the CS Professional exam, but with the unwavering support of my family, friends, and coaching classes, I managed to clear all the exams in one go and become the youngest CS in India. Now, I aspire to intern with a leading company like Tata or Adani."