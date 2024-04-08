Gudi Padwa 2024: All You Need To Know About The 'Maharashtrian New Year'

Gudi Padwa is a festival that is religiously significant to Hindus. The festival marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and the first day of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

It is celebrated with colours and by making rangoli. The festival is also celebrated in Goa, Daman and Diu.

What is Gudi Padwa?

The festival, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, marks the first day of the New Marathi Year and the harvest season in Maharashtra. The festival is known for its many different names across the nation. In Goa, it is called Padyo; in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it is called Ugadi.

The Sindhi community celebrates the occasion of Cheti Chand on the second day of Shukla Paksha, also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. The term "Gudi" signifies the flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, while "Padwa" refers to the first day of the moon phase.

When and how to celebrate Gudi Padwa?

On this joyous day, people wear traditional new clothes, adorn their homes with flowers and create beautiful rangoli outside their homes. It is celebrated as a cloth wrapped around a bamboo stick adorned with neem leaves and a garland.

The air is filled with the aroma of delicious food and the day is marked by warm hugs and heartfelt wishes. In 2024, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated with much anticipation and excitement on April 9.

Significance of Gudi Padwa

According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the day Lord Brahma created the universe. It is also believed that this festival was celebrated when King Shalivahana won and returned to Pathan. People hoisted the flag.