Greta Thunberg joins calls for NEET, JEE postponement; Twitter says 'no high-school diploma, no opinion'

Coming back to the present, while some were pleased with their unexpected ally, others opined that it was not Thunberg's place to comment on the same. Some also questioned the credibility of her comments.

"When a @GretaThunberg starts commenting on India's #JEENEET examinations, one is forced to question the real agenda behind it all. Make no mistake, yet again, students are being used as pawns to score political brownie points!! #RentAnActivist," tweeted BJP leader Priti Gandhi.

In another tweet Gandhi noted that in light of the pandemic students had been given an opportunity to change their exam centre five times.

"You are well within your rights to demand a postponement of #JEENEET but final decision is taken by govt after keeping all aspects in mind. Let the matter not become political with opportunists jumping in to settle their personal scores," she added.