'Grave Betrayal Of People's Mandate': CJP Urges MPs To Oppose Delimitation Bill, Warns Of Biased Redrawing Of Constituencies To Benefit BJP | File pic

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday appealed to all political parties and members of Parliament to oppose the delimitation bill in Parliament, saying that any party or politician facilitating its passage will be committing a "grave betrayal of the people's mandate".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The most detrimental aspect of the proposed exercise is the "partisan redrawing of Parliamentary and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to the express benefit of the ruling party, or gerrymandering", the CJP said in a press statement.

It urged all parties to stand united against what it termed the "manipulation" of India's electoral map.

Read Also Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Opposition Meet Ahead Of Parliament Session To Forge Joint Strategy On...

The government has convened a four-day special sitting of Parliament from November 30, during which it will bring three bills for the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, while explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in seats for each state.

The CJP said, "By concentrating voters in certain constituencies and dividing them across others, the political outcome can be influenced even without any change in the overall number of votes cast."

The CJP said it is "deeply concerned" that without sufficient safeguards and independent scrutiny, the redrawing of constituency boundaries could be used to create a lasting electoral advantage for the BJP.

"Constituency boundaries can shape political representation for decades. If those boundaries are designed to favour an incumbent government, citizens may find that changes in public opinion are no longer fairly reflected in the composition of Parliament," the statement said.

The outfit also linked its concerns over delimitation to the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls, referring to allegations of wrongful deletions, irregularities and lack of transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

"A Delimitation Commission involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar -- a traitor to democratic norms who has already eroded the trust of the people -- will not give anyone any confidence in the process," it said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said some parties are defending their support for the delimitation bill by arguing that it will lead to a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for. Check Assam's electoral boundaries for reference," he said.

CJP leader Saurav Das said, "If parties in the opposition act in any manner that benefits the BJP and its sinister designs for our democracy, then that will be a grave betrayal of the people. The youth will be paying because of their unholy, principle-less politics."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The outfit reiterated its support for the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"Women's reservation has already been passed by Parliament and yet remains unimplemented. Using it as a cover to manipulate electoral boundaries is a cynical distraction from the real issue: the partisan redrawing of India's constituencies," it said.

CJP policy lead Mehr Pasricha said the debate over the number of Lok Sabha seats is diverting attention from issues affecting people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Whether the Lok Sabha has 550 MPs or 850 is immaterial to the fact that real issues plaguing the people of India are not making it to the floor of the House -- the education and jobs crisis, toxic air, the disenfranchisement of crores of Indians and women's safety," she said.

"Members of Parliament are busy playing divisive and petty politics that undermine the very institution they sit in," Pasricha said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)