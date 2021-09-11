'Grand victory of BJP certain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur', says JP Nadda

BJP party president JP Nadda on on Saturday stated confidently that the party would win all upcoming Assembly elections. Nadda also launched the party's 'Booth Victory Campaign' across 27,700 booths in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for next year through video conference today.

"As per all surveys, a grand victory of BJP is certain in Uttar Pradesh with the blessings of the people. Not only in UP, but the return of BJP is certain in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too," he asserted.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, the BJP chief said that "the politics of casteism, familialism, dynasty and communalism" has been brought to an end in the in the country. The politics of development, he added, had become popular.

Along with the booth victory campaign, the campaign to make Panna Pramukh will also begin, which will continue till September 20. Nadda will interact with the public representatives, office bearers and workers of the BJP party.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:49 PM IST