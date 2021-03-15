GPAT 2021: Pharmacy entrance result likely to be released today on gpat.nta.nic.in

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 result is expected to be released today.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/ affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.

As per the calendar on the official website nta.ac.in, the result would be announced by March 15, 2021.

The examination was held for admission to the M. Pharma courses in the country on February 27, 2021, by National Testing Agency.

Steps to check the result: