Govt's Massive Crackdown On Over 100 Websites Duping People Via 'Ghar Baithe Job' Offers

Over 100 websites involved in illegal activities are blocked by MHA | Representative Image/Freepik

New Delhi: Over 100 websites, which facilitated organised illegal investments and task-based part time job frauds, were blocked following a recommendation of the Union Home Ministry. According to an official statement, these websites were being operated by overseas actors.

Task based part time job frauds

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry, through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) had last week identified and recommended over 100 websites involved in organised investment and task based part time job frauds be blocked.

Over 100 websites, which facilitated organised illegal investments, task-based part time job frauds, blocked: MHA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

Websites Blocked

Following this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), invoking its power under the Information Technology Act, 2000, has blocked these websites, the statement said.

"Targeted digital advertisements are launched on platforms like Google and Meta using key words like"Ghar baithe job", "Ghar baidhe kamai kaise karen" etc in multiple languages from overseas advertisers. Targets are mostly retired employees, women and unemployed youth looking for part time jobs," the statement added.

These websites, which facilitated task-based organised illegal investment related to economic crimes, were learnt to be operated by overseas actors and were using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule and rented accounts.

Proceeds laundered out of India

The proceeds from the large-scale economic frauds were seen to be laundered out of India using card network, crypto currency, overseas ATM withdrawals and international Fintech companies, the statement said.

The I4C is an initiative of the Home Ministry to deal with cyber crimes in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.