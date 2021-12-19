Govt's job is to stop atrocities, help people but instead, BJP is busy 'tapping phones': Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

In a bid to woo woman voters in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Rae Bareli where she would address a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' rally in the state on Sunday.

Priyanka, who is also Congress' election-in-charge in the state, will address the rally at the Reform Club in Rae Bareli.

The party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi while speaking to the people accused the BJP government of “tapping the phones” of the Opposition.

Priyanka said that the government’s job is to develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities; instead, the present dispensation is tapping the phones of the Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the phones of the party’s office and members have been tapped by the UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings every evening.

He slammed BJP, saying that since the party is headed towards a defeat in the upcoming elections, it is using central agencies like I-T, ED and CBI to attack its opponents.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka's visit to Rae Bareli is considered important to fill the vacancy created by the recent joining of BJP MLA Aditi Singh from the Rae Bareli assembly seat.

