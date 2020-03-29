Govt inaugurates 24x7 National Teleconsultation Centre at Delhi AIIMS

On Saturday, a 24x7 National Teleconsultation Centre was inaugurated at Delhi AIIMS by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. At the 24x7 National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre experts will share information and redress the queries of doctors from across the country on the respiratory disease.
Though the National Teleconsultation Centre, doctors in other hospitals and medical colleges will be provided clinical guidance on managing COVID-19 patients by experts through video conference, skype, whatsapp and other modes of communication.
The CoNTeC, an acronym for the COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre, is fully integrated with the National Medical College Network to conduct a full-fledged video conference between the 50 medical colleges connected to it.
The CoNTeC would be manned by a mix of specialists to help in managing serious COVID-19 patients. A mobile number 9115444155 can be dialed from anywhere in the country to contact the centre which has six lines that can be simultaneously used.
This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 25 lives and infected at least 979 others as on Sunday.
