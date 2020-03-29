Govt inaugurates 24x7 National Teleconsultation Centre at Delhi AIIMS

The CoNTeC, an acronym for the COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre, is fully integrated with the National Medical College Network to conduct a full-fledged video conference between the 50 medical colleges connected to it.

The CoNTeC would be manned by a mix of specialists to help in managing serious COVID-19 patients. A mobile number 9115444155 can be dialed from anywhere in the country to contact the centre which has six lines that can be simultaneously used.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 25 lives and infected at least 979 others as on Sunday.