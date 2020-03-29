Coronavirus outbreak: 696 members of New York Police department test positive for COVID-19

There are now more than 121,100 coronavirus cases in the United States and New York City alone has recorded 517 deaths from COVID-19. Now reports have surface saying that 696 members of New York Police department have tested positive for coronavirus.
A Twitter user named Norbert Elekes in a tweet said, "At least 696 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus. 608 are uniformed police officers."
Over 100 fatalities have been reported elsewhere in New York state. King County (Washington) has 136 coronavirus deaths registered. More than 960 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States. The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.
The number of coronavirus cases across the world rose to 640,589 as on Saturday evening, with the US leading with 115,547 cases, while the global death toll rose to 30,249 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre.
