GOVT GAG ON TV CHANNELS

New Delhi: The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has issued to all private TV channels in the form of a gag order on the coverage of the violence in the Northeast over the amended Citizenship Act passed by Parliament early this week.

It advises the TV channels to be particularly cautious with regard to airing any content which "is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes; and/or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation."

The gag order dated December 11 asks the TV channels to "ensure that no such content is telecast which is violative of these codes."