Govt adds new section of rules to Motor Vehicle Act 2019 to protect people who help accident victims

The government has come out with rules for the protection of 'good Samaritans' under which no police officer can force the person to disclose his/her identity or other personal details.

The rules provide for the Rights of Good Samaritan, which include that the person shall be treated respectfully without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, nationality, caste, or sex, MoRTH said in a statement.

"No police officer or any other person shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address, or any such other personal details. However, he may voluntarily choose to disclose the same," the statement said.

The rules, which has been published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), also provide that every public and the private hospital shall publish a charter in Hindi, English, and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location and on their website, stating the rights of good Samaritans under the Act and the rules made thereunder.

Further, if a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in a case in which he has acted as a good Samaritan, he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of this rule, for which detailed guidelines and process have been mentioned.

The government has inserted a new section 134A in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, for the protection of good Samaritans who come to the aid of road accident victims.

"The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, viz. 'Protection of good Samaritans' which provides that a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan's negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance," the statement said.