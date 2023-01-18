Governor RN Ravi issues clarification over 'Tamizhagam' row

e-Paper Get App
The governor caused a stir on January 9 when he suggested that the name "Thamizhagam" would be more fitting for the state. At the House's first session, Ravi gave a speech.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI
The governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, stated on Wednesday that it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to claim that his recent remarks on "Tamizhagam" supported changing the name of the state.

The governor caused a stir on January 9 when he suggested that the name "Thamizhagam" would be more fitting for the state. At the House's first session, Ravi gave a speech. Congress and VCK lawmakers, who are friends of the ruling DMK, shouted insults at the governor and left the chamber.

Governor RN Ravi's statement

Ravi in a statement on Wednesday, said: “In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to facilitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'. In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression'.”

An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is "erroneous and far-fetched," he added.

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving a clarification to put an end to it," Ravi further said.

