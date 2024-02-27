 Government To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGovernment To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years

Government To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years

Explaining the reason behind the move, an official said that the existing strength of sanctioned officers and staff is very inadequate considering the backlog of cases.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Mumbai, February 27: To reduce the pendency of cases as well as the state's financial burden, the government has approved to outsource staff for 525 posts lying vacant in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) for nearly five years. Explaining the reason behind the move, an official said that the existing strength of sanctioned officers and staff is very inadequate considering the backlog of cases.

“This is having an adverse effect on the work of the police and the courts. It is necessary to create a cadre of officers and staff so that it is possible to send analysis reports without delay,” said the official. He continued that the DFSL had informed the government about the need to hire additional officers and staff through a two-year outsourcing programme.

Read Also
Union Government Committee to Establish New Medical Colleges Using Existing Hospital Infrastructure
article-image

About Vacant Posts:

The recruitment will not only help to reduce the number of pending cases but also ease the DFSL's daily operations. Giving the breakdown of 525 posts, the official said that there 166 vacancies each for chemical analyst, scientific officer and laboratory attendant. The remaining 27 posts are for clerk/typists.

Read Also
SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,049 Vacancies in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and...
article-image

Headquartered in Mumbai, the DFSL has regional laboratories in Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Nanded and Kolhapur. Also, small laboratories are functioning at Chandrapur, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Thane and Solapur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandigarh: 62-Year-Old Karnail Singh Sixth Casualty Of Farmers’ Protest

Chandigarh: 62-Year-Old Karnail Singh Sixth Casualty Of Farmers’ Protest

Government To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years

Government To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years

CAA Likely To Be Implemented Before Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect For Lok Sabha Elections

CAA Likely To Be Implemented Before Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect For Lok Sabha Elections

'INDIA Bloc Has Conceded Defeat': PM Modi In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

'INDIA Bloc Has Conceded Defeat': PM Modi In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

UP Shocker: Dismembered Body Of Woman Recovered From Sacks In Amroha, Private Parts Found Chopped...

UP Shocker: Dismembered Body Of Woman Recovered From Sacks In Amroha, Private Parts Found Chopped...