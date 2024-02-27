Government To Outsource Forensics Staff For 525 Posts Vacant For Years

ANI

Mumbai, February 27: To reduce the pendency of cases as well as the state's financial burden, the government has approved to outsource staff for 525 posts lying vacant in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) for nearly five years. Explaining the reason behind the move, an official said that the existing strength of sanctioned officers and staff is very inadequate considering the backlog of cases.

“This is having an adverse effect on the work of the police and the courts. It is necessary to create a cadre of officers and staff so that it is possible to send analysis reports without delay,” said the official. He continued that the DFSL had informed the government about the need to hire additional officers and staff through a two-year outsourcing programme.

About Vacant Posts:

The recruitment will not only help to reduce the number of pending cases but also ease the DFSL's daily operations. Giving the breakdown of 525 posts, the official said that there 166 vacancies each for chemical analyst, scientific officer and laboratory attendant. The remaining 27 posts are for clerk/typists.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the DFSL has regional laboratories in Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Nanded and Kolhapur. Also, small laboratories are functioning at Chandrapur, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Thane and Solapur.