Government is targeting crucial leaders of congress with bogus cases: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram met with his father in Tihar jail on Thursday and reiterated his accusation of political vendetta being the reason behind his father's imprisonment.

Following his meeting with his father, Karti lashed out on the Central government while addressing the media outside the jail premises. Blaming the NDA government, for targeting the opposition leaders, Karti said, "We have repeatedly said it's nothing but vendetta politic. My father and Shivakumar are not undergoing any trial, they have not been found guilty by any court. Only under the pretext of investigation, they are being held in judicial custody."