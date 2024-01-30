Google Maps-Suggested 'Fastest Route' Leaves Travellers Stranded As SUV Gets Stuck On Staircase (Watch Video)

SUV stuck on staircase | X

Trusting Google Maps proved costly for a group of friends who were heading back to Karnataka after spending a relaxing long weekend in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur. Their Toyota Fortuner SUV got stuck on a staircase after they followed the "fastest route" on Google Maps on January 29. Later, locals and the police helped the group bring down the stuck SUV from the staircase. A video of the SUV stuck on the staircase went viral on social media.

The driver and his friends had gone to Gudalar, a popular hill town in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. When they were returning to Karnataka, the man chose the fastest route to their destination on Google Maps and the app suggested a route which passed through the police quarters, not meant for vehicular movement. Unaware of what lies ahead, they continued driving on the suggested route and the SUV ended up on a staircase.

On the staircase, the driver was unable to steer the vehicle backwards or forward to a safe spot as the angle of elevation of the staircase was steep. Hence, he pushed the brakes and called for help. Local residents and cops then made a makeshift ramp using bricks on the staircase. The driver used the ramp to bring down the SUV from the steps. The makeshift ramp helped the travellers get their vehicle back on road and resume their journey home.

Google Maps relies on user-submitted data and live traffic updates, which can sometimes be inaccurate or out-of-date. This can lead to incorrect directions, missed turns and even dangerous situations. In November last year, some families travelling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in the US were mislead by Google Maps. The application had sent them to a dreadful dirt path during a dust storm in the Mojave Desert. Later, an apology had been issued by Google.