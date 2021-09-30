Good News! Rajasthan to get 4 new government medical colleges in districts of Sirohi, Banswara, Dausa and Hanumangarh

The desert state of Rajasthan will soon have 4 new government medical colleges in the districts of Sirohi, Banswara, Dausa and Hanumangarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four new medical colleges today.

He also inaugurated CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion PM said that the health sector was in a miserable state a few decades ago but now medical colleges or even super-speciality hospitals must spread their network rapidly to every nook and corner of the country. “Today we can say with satisfaction that India is moving beyond 6 AIIMS to a strong network of more than 22 AIIMS”, he added.

Commenting on the situation of Covid-19 he said that the biggest pandemic of 100 years has taught a lesson to the health sector of the world. Every country is engaged in dealing with this crisis in its way. India has resolved to increase its strength, self-reliance in this disaster.

He also underlined the changes made in the field of regulation and governance and said it was very difficult to change the system. There were pressures of so many groups but now with the advent of the National Medical Commission, problems and questions of the past have been addressed.

On demands made by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, PM said ‘I appreciate that Gehlot has faith in me despite being from another party. This faith and friendship is the strength of democracy.’

While CM Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan will have 30 government medical colleges out of 33 districts by 2023. He urged PM to sanction 3 more medical colleges for the remaining districts. He also demands to sanction a medical device park in Jodhpur, a bulk pharma intake park in Kota and a revival of a government-run pharma company RDPL in Jaipur.

Speaker of Loksabha Om Biral and union health minister Mansukh Mandavia also addressed the gathering.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:16 PM IST