Good News! Covaxin added to approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' has now been added to the approved list of vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine, the Embassy of India in Oman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All passangers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine," the statement said.

"All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers," it added.

The passengers who have taken the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech are needed to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) risk-benefit assessment for global use of Covaxin.

"Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing has decided that additional clarifications from the manufacturer are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine," the WHO said in response to news agency ANI on a decision regarding the EUL of Covaxin.

The UN health body said that the TAG expects to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.

"TAG expects to receive these clarifications from the manufacturer by end of this week and aims to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on Wednesday, November 3," the WHO added.

Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at the UN health body's request on September 27.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

(With ANI inputs)

