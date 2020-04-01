Good news amid coronavirus: All CBSE students from Class 1st to 8th to be promoted, says HRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday announced that all CBSE students across the country from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. The decision comes at the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc globally, claiming 42,364 lives and infecting 860,927 globally.

The HRD ministry added that the students of Class 9th and Class 11th will be promoted to next class based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

"Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline," the ministry added.