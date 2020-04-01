Good news amid coronavirus: All CBSE students from Class 1st to 8th to be promoted, says HRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday announced that all CBSE students across the country from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. The decision comes at the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc globally, claiming 42,364 lives and infecting 860,927 globally.
The HRD ministry added that the students of Class 9th and Class 11th will be promoted to next class based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.
"Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline," the ministry added.
Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had already announced the cancellation of examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in the state.
Gaikwad had said, "All exams from Class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam." However, she had said that the examinations for Class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15.
Meanwhile, 1637 COVID-19 cases, including 386 new positive cases were registered till Wednesday. There have been 38 deaths in the country so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)