Good days ahead: Travel time from Mumbai to Delhi to be cut to half, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari has set a deadline for the completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Speaking to a leading daily, the Minister said, “January 26, 2023 has been set as the deadline for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and there will be no compromise on this.”

After the completion of the Expressway, the time taken from Mumbai to Delhi will be cut nearly in half, compared to the 24 hours it takes at present.

"We will complete the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in the next three years. The work will be done in 51 packages and work has already been started on 18. This will be India's longest expressway at 1,320 km and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours," the road transport and highways minister said.

“For me, it’s as prestigious a project as the Mumbai-Pune expressway was,” the minister added.