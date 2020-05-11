Going back to work? Check out list of dos and don'ts for employees, officers, support staff in offices

In the wake of reopening of workplaces to a certain extent amid lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has on Monday given a list of dos and don'ts for employees, officers, support staff in offices.

Here is the list of dos and don'ts:

1. Educate your workforce and communicate regularly with employees.

2. Know about the latest instructions/advisories/orders/ directives issued by government on daily basis.

3. Appoint a COVID-19 emergency management team to handle any emergency situation.

4. Reinforce good hygiene practices and take related safety precautions.

5. Frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.