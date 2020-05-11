Going back to work? Check out list of dos and don'ts for employees, officers, support staff in offices

In the wake of reopening of workplaces to a certain extent amid lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has on Monday given a list of dos and don'ts for employees, officers, support staff in offices.
Here is the list of dos and don'ts:
1. Educate your workforce and communicate regularly with employees.
2. Know about the latest instructions/advisories/orders/ directives issued by government on daily basis.
3. Appoint a COVID-19 emergency management team to handle any emergency situation.
4. Reinforce good hygiene practices and take related safety precautions.
5. Frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
7. Always wear a face mask in your workplace and in public spaces.
8. Cover sneezes or coughs with tissues, if possible, or else with a sleeve or shoulder.
9. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
10. Stay home when sick.
11. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
12. Maintain good hygiene and cleanliness of the workplace.
13. Implement physical distancing (6 feet) - keep everyone at the workplace physically apart. Make seating arrangements accordingly.
14. Actively consider the context of your business, that is the workplace, the work carried out there, your workers and others who come into the workplace.
15. Take precautions to eliminate or minimise the risk of the people at your workplace contracting COVID-19.
16. Limit contact with others, including through shaking hands, meeting in person, group lunches, etc. Encourage online meetings.
17. As far as possible, ask employers to work from home.
18. Use technology to enable efficient work from home.
19. Avoid crowding in common spaces, such as the reception, canteen, tea/coffee point bathroom, etc.
20. Employers must try to reduce the psychological risks to workers and others at the workplace, periodical psychological counselling for vulnerable employees.
21. Be updated with information from official sources
22. Provide workers with a point of contact to discuss their concerns and to find workplace information in a central place.
