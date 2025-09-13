 Goa: Trainee Doctor Allegedly Rapes 24-Year-Old Moroccan Woman At Hospital, Touches Private Parts On Pretext Of Conducting Test; Arrested
Goa: Trainee Doctor Allegedly Rapes 24-Year-Old Moroccan Woman At Hospital, Touches Private Parts On Pretext Of Conducting Test; Arrested

A foreign national was allegedly raped by a trainee doctor of a private hospital in Old Goa on Thursday. The accused was arrested in Maharashtra's Solapur.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Trainee Doctor Allegedly Rapes 24-Year-Old Moroccan Woman At Goa Hospital | File Pic (Representative pic)

Panaji: A foreign national was allegedly raped by a trainee doctor of a private hospital in Old Goa on Thursday. The 28-year-old accused, Vrishabh Doshi, was arrested by the police. The rape survivor is a 24-year-old Moroccan national. The accused doctor was reportedly arrested in Maharashtra's Solapur. The foreign national was reportedly staying at a resort in Divar island.

After his arrest, Doshi was remanded in one-day police custody. According to reports, the Moroccan woman is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital in Goa.

Doshi was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The incident took place on August 31. However, the police received a complaint on September 10 from her sister, who is a Spanish national.

The Moroccan national holds a business visa. She arrived in Goa along with a group of people to attend a training programme at Divar island organised by an NGO, reported The Times of India.

According to reports, the rape survivor was admitted to the hospital on August 29 for a neurological disorder. She was admitted to the ICU.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, in the complaint, it was mentioned that the accused touched the private parts of the woman after lifting her gown when she was admitted to the ICU. It was also mentioned that the accused doctor touched the woman inappropriately on the pretext of conducting a Neurological sensitivity test. Before committing the alleged crime, the accused had sent a nurse out of the ICU.

"The doctor was arrested, and a case has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning outraging the modesty of a woman. Further investigation is going on," a police official said as reported by PTI.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

