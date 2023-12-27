Goa Shocker: Tourist Drives SUV With Kids Sleeping On Roof Of It, Video Goes Viral

Kids sleeping on moving SUV in Goa | X

Panji, December 27: A video of a tourist in Goa driving an SUV with two kids sleeping atop of the vehicle has gone viral on social media. The viral video that surfaced on X on Wednesday, December 27, shows the tourist confronted by a man for letting two children sleep on the roof of the SUV while driving. The bizarre incident took place Parra Coconut Tree road in Goa.

The viral video begins with a moving SUV with two kids sleeping on the roof of the vehicle. A man comes from behind and confront the driver for putting lives of children at risk. "You are making these children sleep on top of the car? The children are sleeping on top of the car!" the man confront the driver who responds: "Let me take a turn. No no, I am taking a reverse."

#Shocking- Tourist let his kids sleep on the roof of SUV on Parra coconut tree road! pic.twitter.com/boeFt2vRdo — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) December 27, 2023

It remains unclear if the driver later brought the kids inside the vehicle or stopped the SUV. Also, there was no report of any complaint getting lodged in connection with the viral video. The Parra Coconut Tree road is a popular tourist destination in Goa.

Tourist nuisance in Goa

The state of Goa is visited by lakhs of tourists every year. From its sun-kissed beaches fringed with swaying palms to its charming Portuguese-inspired villages, Goa offers something for everyone. However, sometimes, tourists create nuisance with their reckless behavior.

There have been incidents in the past when tourists drove their cars onto beaches and got stuck. Tourists have been found involved in drunk driving and rash driving in many parts of Goa.