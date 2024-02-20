Goa Shocker: Dog Dies After Being Run Over By Car In Agassaim, PETA India Reacts As Horrific CCTV Video Goes Viral

Panji, February 20: A dog died after a car ran over it in Goa last week. The horrific incident, caught on a CCTV camera, took place at Agassaim village in North Goa district on Friday, February 16. According to actor Deepti Bhatnagar, who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), the car involved in the incident had killed another dog in past. The accused driver is Bharat Natekar, a resident of Porvorim.

In the video, a dog is seen sleeping near a gate. A car enters and runs over the dog. The animal cries in pain and is seen struggling to walk after being run over by vehicle. Sharing the video, Bhatnagar posted: "In Goa, a luxury car GA03Z6144 driven by driver of a influential person deliberately drove over a sleeping community dog. Dog died after 30 mins. This is the 2nd dog killed by same car."

She also alleged inaction by the police. "Despite being caught on CCTV camera and witness Agassaim police has not registered an FIR," she claimed.

PETA India Reacts To Dog's Death:

Animal rights outfit PETA India took cognizance of the incident. "Kindly call us on our Emergency Helpline Number at 9820122602 to report the issue or share with us your contact so that we may be able to call you back," PETA India commented on Bhatnagar's post.