Goa minister Michael Lobo wants 15-day ban on travellers from Maharashtra

Panaji: Goa’s Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Friday said the state government should ban the entry of persons coming to Goa from Maharashtra for a minimum period of 15 days on account of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lobo said he would be requesting CM Pramod Sawant in writing, adding 90% of the COVID-19 cases in Goa are related to persons with a travel history from Maharashtra.

“Goa was totally in the green zone and we are still in the green zone as far as the state is concerned. Only we are getting the maximum number of people from Maharashtra and a few from Delhi, who have the virus,” the Minister told media.

“Now my demand to CM of Goa is and I will give it in writing also, you ban the entry of people from Maharashtra. I am not against the people of Maharashtra, but the ban is necessary,” he said.