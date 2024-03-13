﻿Goa: LoP Warns Dabolim Will Be 'Ghost Airport' Soon If Govt Remains Mum

Dabolim Airport | The Goan Network

Margao: Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has said that the BJP government is silent when lack of facilities & Incentives are compelling airlines to shift operations from Dabolim to Mopa. The opposition leader further said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must immediately facilitate a meeting of all stakeholders to ensure sustained operation and growth of Dabolim Airport.

Reacting to the announcement made by Spicejet Airlines to shift operations from Dabolim to Mopa, the Leader of Opposition has warned that Dabolim will soon be a ghost airport if BJP government continues to remain silent spectator. “BJP Government after coming to power in 2014 have tried to finish off all Public Sector Undertakings by promoting crony capitalists to venture into key business models. Government is deliberately keeping silent to favour GMR at Mopa Airport, charged Yuri.

State Govt faces criticism

“Government must immediately intervene and make alignment of User Development Charges(UDC) of Dabolim and Mopa Airports. Facilities at Dabolim like better upkeep, aesthetics, enhanced transport facilities, faster clearances etc needs to be improved immediately”, he demanded. Saying that South Goa will suffer very badly if Dabolim Airport get closed down, the opposition leader said that operations at Dabolim need to continue to ensure economic well-being of the region.

“I had raised apprehensions that Dabolim may get converted into coal terminal after Qatar Airways announced its shift to Mopa. Surprisingly, Government has maintained silence. This shows that there is some hidden agenda, stated Yuri.