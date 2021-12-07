Goa: Former CM and Senior Congress leader Ravi Naik resigns as MLA

Former Chief Minister of Goa and Congress MLA Ravi Sitaram Naik is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, sources said.

Goa: Congress MLA Ravi Naik resigns from the membership of the House; submits his resignation to Speaker of the Assembly, Rajesh Patnekar. pic.twitter.com/Dqj6enwNul — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Naik, the Congress' senior MLA from Ponda, submitted his resignation at the Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker's office.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to induct Ravi Naik into the party today evening in Ponda.

